Europe’s 2024 heatwave death toll 23% higher than 2023, study finds

The scorching summers of 2022-24 may have resulted in more than 180,000 deaths across Europe, according to new research published in Nature Medicine .

The year 2024, the hottest on record and the first in which the global mean surface temperature exceeded pre-industrial levels by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, saw over 62,700 heat-related deaths across the continent — a 23 per cent increase compared with 2023.

Europe is warming at twice the global average, making it the fastest-warming continent. “Within Europe, the Mediterranean basin and south-eastern regions are emerging as major climate change hotspots, facing the greatest health impacts and with a substantial rise in heat-related mortality projected during the 21st century,” lead researcher Tomáš Janoš said in a statement. Janoš works with ISGlobal in Barcelona, Spain and RECETOX, Faculty of Science, Masaryk University in Brno, Czech Republic.

Janoš and colleagues used daily regional temperature data and mortality records from 2015-19 to fit epidemiological models, then combined these with daily temperature observations, forecasts and weekly mortality series for 2022-24 to calculate heat-related mortality in the three recent summers.