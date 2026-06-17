Extreme heat is now a public health and livelihood crisis, but India’s budget does not yet reflect it, finds report

As India grapples with rising temperatures and the growing threat of a ‘Super El Niño’, a new report warns that the country’s spending priorities are yet to match the urgency of the heat crisis, with no dedicated national budget framework or financial scheme focused exclusively on heatwave preparedness, response and adaptation.

The report, Standing the Heat: An Analysis of Heatwave Financing in India’s Union Budget , analysed Union Budget data from 2020-21 to 2026-27. It found that only 27 of 130 schemes tracked across 16 ministries could be considered directly relevant to heat-related risks and impacts, including schemes linked to labour protection, health services, crop insurance and social protection. Several of these schemes received little or no funding across multiple years, said the report jointly produced by the Centre for Budget and Governance Accountability, Greenpeace India and Budget Analysis and Research Centre Trust.

Heat spending remains mostly indirect

The report found that, between 2020-21 and 2026-27, only 9-11 per cent of tracked allocations went to schemes identified as directly relevant, or potentially usable, for addressing heat-related risks and impacts. Most of the spending — between 88 per cent and 93 per cent — flowed through broader development programmes that may contribute indirectly to heat resilience.

“The predominance of indirect spending suggests that India continues to rely primarily on broader development schemes rather than dedicated mechanisms for heat risk reduction, preparedness, and response,” it said.

In 2026-27, the report tracked Rs 8.57 lakh crore across 130 schemes. About 10 per cent of this was allocated to schemes that could directly or potentially address heat-related risks, while the rest went through broader sectoral programmes that contribute to heat resilience indirectly.

No dedicated climate ministry scheme

The report flagged gaps across several key ministries. It said the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the nodal ministry for climate-related challenges, has no scheme explicitly designed to address heat-related risks and impacts.

The Union Ministry of Labour also has no dedicated occupational heat-protection scheme or heat-stress compensation framework, the report said. This leaves workers in heat-exposed occupations dependent on broader welfare programmes that are not specifically designed for heat-related health and livelihood impacts.

The gap is significant because outdoor and informal workers are among those most exposed to rising temperatures each summer.