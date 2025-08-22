Extreme heat threatening worker safety and productivity globally: WHO, WMO sound alarm on growing workplace heat stress

An increase of one degree beyond 20 degrees Celsius (°C) in wet-bulb global temperature (WBGT) slashes global worker productivity by 2-3 per cent, while also causing additional physiological strain and an increased risk of ill health, a new joint report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has found.

Workplace heat stress was significantly higher when working in the sun, where WBGT, which takes into account exposure to thermal radiation, typically increases by 2°C to 3°C compared to working with shade protection, the report noted.

It describes ‘workplace heat stress’ as circumstances under which a worker’s body accumulates heat due to the combined effects of metabolic heat, environmental factors and clothing worn. This heat stress causes physiological heat strain in the body, which can lead to exhaustion, pathological conditions and even death.

Occupations such as construction, agricultural work and fisheries, which involve working outdoors in the sun during the hot hours of the day, are often regarded as the highest-risk occupations for experiencing morbidity and mortality associated with workplace heat stress.

In addition to direct solar radiation, thermal radiation from the ground or surrounding machinery further exacerbates the associated heat stress for manual workers, the report, titled Climate change and workplace heat stress , said.

The year 2024 was the warmest on record, with the global temperature averaging 1.45°C above pre-industrial levels. The past decade (2015-2024) has also been the warmest on record, with the frequency and intensity of extreme heat events rising sharply, increasing risks for both outdoor and indoor workers.

Estimates from the International Labour Organization (ILO) show that worldwide more than 2.4 billion workers were exposed to workplace heat stress, while every year 22.85 million occupational injuries, 18,970 fatalities and 2.09 million disability-adjusted life years are directly linked to exposure to excessive heat at work.

The WHO-WMO report highlighted that workplace heat stress was an everyday or seasonal problem for 30 per cent of the global population living in climates where high environmental temperatures affect daily activities.