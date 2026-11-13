Far from farms and cities, dry climates are boosting river nitrate pollution

Typically, when people hear about nitrates, it involves runoff from farm fields, sewage systems and cities that can fuel harmful algae blooms and raise the risk of a serious illness in infants known as “ blue baby syndrome .”

But a river can also run through a sparsely populated landscape with little farming and still contain surprisingly high levels of this form of nitrogen that can harm aquatic life, drinking water and human health.

In a new study, my colleague and I found a reason why that happens: Dry climate conditions are associated with high river nitrate concentrations , even in places with little farming or urban development.

We found nitrate hot spots in some unexpected places, including the Rocky Mountains of the western United States and northern Africa’s Sahara Desert. Where water is scarce, we found that nitrates – which can naturally leach into surface water and groundwater from the soil as microbes break down organic material – were able to accumulate and become concentrated rather than being diluted or flushed away.

That raises health concerns for regions where nitrates in rivers and well water might not be given much thought. It also raises questions about how nitrate-related health risks will increase as global temperatures rise.