Flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir’s Chenab Valley stall Kwar hydroelectric project, close Doda-Kishtwar highway

Less than a year after a cloudburst in Chisoti village of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir killed dozens of people, the wider Chenab Valley has been hit by another spell of intense rainfall, flash floods and landslides.

On July 6, 2026, fresh flash floods struck parts of the Chenab Valley, comprising Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts, damaging infrastructure, disrupting transport and reviving concerns over disaster preparedness in one of the Himalayas’ most fragile regions.

The most significant impact was reported at the Tail Race Tunnel area of the 540 megawatt Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project in Kishtwar district. Torrents of water carrying mud, boulders and debris entered the project premises and buried several parked vehicles. Officials said no deaths or injuries were reported so far.

The power project, located on the Chenab River in Kishtwar, is being developed by Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL).

Project authorities have deployed heavy earth-moving machinery to clear debris and retrieve the vehicles. Restoration work continued through the day. The Doda-Kishtwar stretch of National Highway-244 was also blocked near Prem Nagar after flash floods deposited large quantities of debris on the road, leaving vehicles stranded and disrupting movement between the two districts.

National Highways authorities and the district administration deployed teams and machinery to restore traffic.