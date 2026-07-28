Floods, dry spells and a 16% rain deficit: India’s monsoon is becoming harder to read

India’s Southwest Monsoon 2026 has swung between dry spells and intense rainfall since it began on June 4, 2026, bringing floods, flash floods and landslides to parts of the west, northwest and northeast even as several states continue to report rainfall deficits.

Active and break phases are a normal feature of the monsoon. But scientists say the intensity of the dry spells, and the extreme rainfall during active periods, is a growing concern.

This year’s erratic monsoon pattern may be influenced by a strengthening El Niño phenomenon in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, as well as warming driven by greenhouse gas emissions. The world has already warmed by about 1.4 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

There is an 81 per cent chance of a very strong, or “super”, El Niño between October and December, according to the latest update from the United States’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. El Niño is the warmer-than-normal phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, which generally suppresses monsoon rainfall over India.

Active spells, uneven rain

Daily rainfall data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that the monsoon was in an active phase, with normal to above-normal rainfall over the country, between June 29 and July 9, and again from July 19 to 24. Another active spell could begin from July 28, as a deep depression over the eastern coast starts moving inland.

But active monsoon phases do not produce rainfall evenly across the country. Within the same spell, some regions may receive exceptionally heavy rainfall while others receive little rain. Despite two active phases over several regions, India’s nationwide rainfall deficit stood at 16 per cent on July 27.