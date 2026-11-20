The launch of Second Global Stocktake (GST2) to conclude in 2028, exposes a divide over the looming 1.5°C overshoot. Developed countries push for aggressive fossil-fuel phase-outs to keep overshoot brief and shallow, while developing countries demand grant-based finance, technology transfer, and equity to address historical gaps.
While all nations agree GST2 must rely on the "best available science," developed nations and Least Developed Countries demand the IPCC's Seventh Assessment Report (AR7) without delay; major developing economies oppose rushed timelines.
National Adaptation Plan (NAP) submissions have jumped 60% since GST1 to reach 83 developing countries (with 146 more in progress), yet turning blueprints into physical protection stalls without promised public finance, stronger local systems, and balanced tracking under the UAE Framework for Global Climate Resilience.
Net transfers from multilateral development banks to developing nations turned negative in 2025 for the first time since 2006, leaving climate-vulnerable countries facing over a 50% probability of needing IMF bailouts and paying double the borrowing costs (6-12% v 3-5% in rich nations) — prompting a warning that without predictable, debt-free finance, climate talks will stall.
The second Global Stocktake (GST2) was officially launched at a ministerial-level event during COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, on November 18. The five-yearly exercise is the Paris Agreement’s reality check to assess whether national promises are sufficient and add up to cut emissions, adapt to climate impacts and support vulnerable nations.
Kicking off at CMA 8 (COP31) in November 2026 and concluding at CMA 10 (COP33) in 2028 as the final stocktake before 2030, the two-year process will gather data from Biennial Transparency Reports before entering its technical assessment phase in 2027 to build on the 2023 Dubai targets of tripling renewable energy, doubling energy efficiency and transitioning away from fossil fuels.
In November 2028 at COP33 key findings will be delivered to guide countries on their national climate plans and boost international cooperation.
There is broad consensus supporting the launch of GST2 and acknowledging that the world is falling short of the 1.5°C goal, facing an increasingly likely period of "overshoot".
Among developing nations, India’s environment minister, Bhupender Yadav, asked why, despite visible global progress, the world remains at risk of crossing the 1.5°C threshold.
The Least Developed Countries (LDCs) warned that overshoot is becoming an unavoidable reality demanding swift "course correction”, while South Africa added that more overshoot requires a massive increase in finance, mitigation and loss and damage coverage.
On the developed countries side, the EU and Denmark agreed on the need for "momentum" and rapid "course correction". However, there is a difference in emphasis. While developing nations view overshoot as a severe crisis of underfunding and historical gaps, developed nations argue that any overshoot must be "short, shallow and reversible".
The Least Developed Countries (LDCs) warned that overshoot is becoming an unavoidable reality demanding swift "course correction”, while South Africa added that more overshoot requires a massive increase in finance, mitigation and loss and damage coverage.
Meanwhile, China noted that integrating adaptation into Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) now covers 70 per cent of global emissions — a significant achievement, though more is needed.
Parties across the spectrum agreed that the first Global Stocktake (GST1) is the basis to assess updated NDCs, progress on the Just Transition Mechanism, adaptation planning and international cooperation under Article 6. Yet consensus frays over how to close existing gaps. For India, China, the Philippines and Ghana, success depends on the "means of implementation" — specifically finance and technology transfer, where actual delivery has fallen far below developed countries' obligations.
Ghana stressed the need for "grant-based capital" rather than debt, while China and India called for "Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities" (CBDR-RC) and equity, insisting GST2 must not be prescriptive and must reflect diverse national circumstances.
Kenya added that adaptation must not remain "in the shadow of mitigation." Conversely, developed nations focused on raising ambition. Denmark and New Zealand pushed for aggressive transition plans, such as moving away from fossil fuels and tripling renewable energy, while Sweden prioritised making clean energy and electrification tangible in people's lives through collective, swift action.
While countries agreed at the Ministerial High-Level Event that GST2 must be guided by the "best available science", tensions surfaced over when the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) science will arrive.
Although IPCC Chair Jim Skea stated that the panel stands ready to support GST2, recent IPCC plenaries have repeatedly failed to agree on a publication timeline for its Seventh Assessment Report (AR7).
Developed countries, including Denmark and New Zealand, and the LDC Group insist IPCC reports are the authoritative guide and must be delivered without delay before the next COP to feed directly into GST2.
Conversely, major developing economies, including Saudi Arabia, India, China and Russia, resisted compressed deadlines, warning that rushed schedules reduce inclusivity and leave too little time for developing-country review. India also called for recognising scientific assessments from developing countries alongside IPCC reports to reflect regional realities and socioeconomic circumstances.
Developed countries, including Denmark and New Zealand, and the LDC Group insist IPCC reports are the authoritative guide and must be delivered without delay before the next COP to feed directly into GST2.
Furthermore, while the UK and vulnerable states used science to insist GST2 must limit the size and duration of a 1.5°C overshoot, developing nations maintained that gap assessments must be paired with equity and accountability on finance and technology transfer.
Meanwhile, New Zealand and other developed nations urged settling the IPCC’s budget to relieve financial strain so the panel can deliver a rigorous, policy-relevant and non-prescriptive assessment on time for 2028.
At the GST2 launch, the COP Presidency reported that since GST1, 32 additional developing countries have submitted National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) — a 60 per cent increase bringing the global total to 83 nations, including 29 LDCs and 17 Small Island Developing States.
Another 146 developing countries have plans in the pipeline, and four have submitted second-generation NAPs, shifting the baseline from whether to plan to how quickly plans can be updated. Still, the central challenge for GST2 is bridging the gap from "planning to implementation".
Negotiators are scrutinising whether promises to triple adaptation finance are delivering accessible, high-quality public funds. According to a NAP Global Network framework, cash alone cannot unlock resilience. Physical action requires building stronger government systems, pulling the right policy and financial levers, and engaging the right local and national actors.
To replace fragmented reporting, the UAE Framework for Global Climate Resilience (UAE FGCR) offers a unified scorecard. It tracks progress across seven sectors — water, food, health, ecosystems, infrastructure, livelihoods and cultural heritage — combined with targets measuring the adaptation cycle including assessing risks, planning, implementing and learning from results.
Still, experts caution against relying purely on rigid checklists, noting that true resilience requires capturing cross-cutting realities and valuing ground-level evidence of how communities survive climate impacts.
On the occasion of the launch of GST 2, Sara Jane Ahmed, managing director and finance advisor to the Vulnerable Twenty (V20) Group of Finance Ministers of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), highlighted how global finance is reversing course.
According to World Bank International Debt Statistics (2026) cited in a Devex analysis titled "The firefighters are exiting while the world burns", net financial transfers from 13 major multilateral development banks to low- and middle-income countries (excluding China) stayed positive from 2007 through 2024, rebounding from negative outflows between 2002 and 2006 (dipping near US $10 billion in 2002 and 2003).
Nations with a lower Vulnerability Index score of around 0.35 face roughly a 15 per cent (0.15) probability of needing IMF support, whereas that likelihood more than triples to over 50 per cent (0.50) for highly exposed nations, scoring between 0.65 and 0.70.
These banks stepped up during crises, pushing net transfers past $20 billion in 2009 and 2010, and increasing to roughly $40 billion in 2020 and $35 billion in 2022 during the pandemic.
Yet after dropping sharply in 2023 and 2024, net transfers plunged back below zero in 2025. Developing countries are once again paying more back in principal and interest than they receive in new funding.
This reversal is happening when climate vulnerability drives emergency borrowing. Data from the Task Force on Climate, Development and the International Financial Architecture ("The IMF, Climate Change, and Development: A Preliminary Assessment"), presented under the CVF-V20 banner, shows a steep link between climate exposure and International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailouts.
Nations with a lower Vulnerability Index score of around 0.35 face roughly a 15 per cent (0.15) probability of needing IMF support, whereas that likelihood more than triples to over 50 per cent (0.50) for highly exposed nations, scoring between 0.65 and 0.70—trapping climate-threatened countries in heavier debt just to stay afloat.
Harald Winkler, professor at the University of Cape Town, explained at the time of the context setting of the GTS 2 launch how fairness —or "equity" — works alongside science across the Global Stocktake. Under the Paris Agreement, Article 2.2 mandates implementation under CBDR-RC in light of national circumstances, while Article 14.3 requires the GST to be undertaken "in the light of equity and the best available science."
Spanning mitigation, response measures, adaptation, loss and damage, finance, technology and capacity-building, equity becomes operational when countries explain how their NDCs are "fair and ambitious", building mutual trust so nations raise ambition knowing others do their fair share.
Winkler further emphasised that in cutting emissions, IPCC Working Group III (2022) states with high confidence that shifting toward sustainability affects people and countries unevenly. Therefore, sharing remaining carbon space fairly and tailoring "just transitions" to local realities (GST1 decision 1/CMA.5, paragraph 10) are essential to build public trust.
Harald Winkler, professor at the University of Cape Town, explained at the time of the context setting of the GTS 2 launch how fairness —or "equity" — works alongside science across the Global Stocktake. Winkler also stressed that "without finance, there is no equity".
In adapting to climate change, IPCC AR6 Working Group II and the GST1 Technical Dialogue Synthesis Report (TD SynR: 160) show that inclusive decision-making leads to lasting results. This requires "just resilience" — protecting communities without passing risks onto others or worsening existing vulnerabilities — and guides GST2 to explore fair pathways and contributions toward the Global Goal on Adaptation.
Ultimately, Winkler stressed that "without finance, there is no equity". Data from a UN Environment Programme (2023) chart comparing Gross National Income per capita (in $) against the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) across Africa, Asia, the Americas and Europe reveals a stark disparity.
Richer countries borrow capital at a WACC of 3-5 per cent, while poorer countries pay 6-12 per cent — more than double the interest rate — to fund climate action. Equitable finance requires lowering borrowing costs, avoiding new debt and delivering adequate, predictable, accessible funding directed to countries with the greatest needs under a GST2 needs-based scenario.
Thus the closing warning to COP31 negotiators was blunt: "no money, no deal." Unless GST2 confronts high borrowing costs and channels predictable, debt-free finance to those who need it most, global climate equity will remain an empty promise.