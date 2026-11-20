The second Global Stocktake (GST2) was officially launched at a ministerial-level event during COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, on November 18. The five-yearly exercise is the Paris Agreement’s reality check to assess whether national promises are sufficient and add up to cut emissions, adapt to climate impacts and support vulnerable nations.

Kicking off at CMA 8 (COP31) in November 2026 and concluding at CMA 10 (COP33) in 2028 as the final stocktake before 2030, the two-year process will gather data from Biennial Transparency Reports before entering its technical assessment phase in 2027 to build on the 2023 Dubai targets of tripling renewable energy, doubling energy efficiency and transitioning away from fossil fuels.

In November 2028 at COP33 key findings will be delivered to guide countries on their national climate plans and boost international cooperation.