Has the Iran war been a setback for greener steelmaking?

Global trade, particularly in oil and gas, has been disrupted by repeated closures of the strait of Hormuz, and the steel sector is among those to have felt the impacts, most directly in Iran and the Gulf itself. Beyond the region, the war has interrupted steel flows, raised the costs of insurance and key inputs, and stirred overall uncertainty. Projections for global steel demand growth are almost flat as a result.

The Iran war has also come just as the steel industry’s critical progress towards decarbonisation was seen to be slowing. In recent years, as early decarbonisation leaders in Europe revised and delayed transition plans, the Gulf region had emerged as a prospective hub for lower-carbon iron and steel. This attracted international investments and large-scale projects, several of which are already under construction, or awaiting final investment decisions.

Dialogue Earth spoke with analysts to examine the effects the Iran war has already had and what impact the conflict might bring to global momentum towards greener steelmaking.

War impacting Gulf industry

“The Iran war has turned geopolitics from a background risk into a core bankability variable for green iron and steel projects” in and around the Persian Gulf, said Fatin Durukan, a research fellow at the Carboun Institute, a climate change think-tank focused on the Middle East and North Africa. “Investors are asking not only whether the region can produce low-carbon iron cheaply, but whether it can do so through secure, insured and certifiable corridors,” he added.

The Gulf region is a key hub for direct reduced iron (DRI) production, an alternative to coal-based iron production in blast furnaces. This process usually uses gas but can also be fed by green hydrogen, widely seen as a promising path towards low-carbon steel production. Prior to the war, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman had nearly 73 million tonnes per year in operating DRI capacity between them, equivalent to more than 43% of global capacity, according to March 2026 data from Global Energy Monitor’s Global Iron and Steel Tracker.

Production in the Gulf has typically used fossil fuels, but the region has strong renewable energy potential, with cheap gas available while green hydrogen production ramps up. It also has experience with DRI technology, existing iron supply chains, port-based industrial clusters and a strategic location for exports. These advantages have helped attract at least USD 10 billion in investment across half a dozen “green iron” projects in Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. These projects use renewable energy to produce DRI that can be fed directly into steel furnaces, or transported in a form known as hot briquetted iron (HBI).

But iron and steel production has come under direct attack during the war. Strikes on Iranian plants in Isfahan, Sefiddasht, and Ahvaz, as well as a plant in Bahrain, have damaged or destroyed more than 10% of global DRI capacity. While none of the targeted plants had low-carbon projects, the war could still have major impacts on prospects for decarbonising the industry.