Heat stress puts India’s agriculture among high-risk in Asia-Pacific, warns UN ESCAP report

India is among five countries in Asia and the Pacific where the agriculture sector faces consistently “high risk” from rising temperatures, according to a new United Nations report.

The risks — reduced crop yields, lower livestock productivity, declining labour capacity and deepening rural poverty traps — remained high under both low- and high-emissions scenarios, the 2025 Asia-Pacific Disaster Report , released on November 26, 2025 by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), found. Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh were also placed in the high-risk category.

Agriculture contributes more than a quarter of the region’s GDP and employs the majority of the rural labour force, making it central to food security, livelihoods and employment. But extreme heat is already pushing crops and livestock to “severe stress”, the report warned. In 2022, India’s staple wheat crop withered following unprecedented March heatwaves during a critical late growth stage.