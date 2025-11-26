Asia’s megacities face deadly heatwave risk: UN Report

Delhi, Karachi, Shanghai, Dhaka, Manila, Seoul, and other such densely built Asian megacities could face an additional 2-7 degrees Celsius (°C) spike in local temperatures on top of global warming, by the end of century, new analysis has warned.

Even with world limits warming to 1.5°C to 2°C, the urban heat island effect could push everyday temperatures in these cities several degrees beyond the global average, according to the United Nation’s 2025 Asia-Pacific Disaster Report.

In South and Southwest Asia, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh may endure over 300 days annually with a heat index above 35°C, with many regions suffering more than 200 days where it exceeds 41°C, the report, launched by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) on November 26, highlighted.

Overall, the frequency of days above critical heat thresholds was set to increase sharply, with South and Southwest Asia, parts of Southeast Asia and northern and eastern Australia trending toward chronic heat exposure.

To assess future extreme heat risks across Asia and the Pacific, ESCAP used a ‘heat index’, which registered how hot it feels when relative humidity is also taken into account (also known as the ‘apparent temperature’). A heat index of 35°C and above counts as severe heat stress and prolonged exposure at this level poses health dangers. At 41°C, prolonged exposure represents extreme danger when a heat stroke becomes likely.

The index used four heat thresholds – 35°C; 37°C; 39°C; and 41°C, which the World Bank terms as ‘heat risk index categorization’. South and Southwest Asia were in heat index risk categories 3 and 4, reflecting not just prolonged exposure but also the highest levels of heat.

Southeast Asia also showed alarming increases, with nearly 30 per cent of the population projected to be exposed to extreme heat in business-as-usual scenarios. The South and Southwest Asia subregion consistently demonstrates the highest exposure across all scenarios, with over 40 per cent of the population projected to face heat index levels above 35°C and 41°C under both medium-and long-term futures, indicating chronic and intensifying risk.

Extreme heat: fastest growing climate hazard

In the last two years, while Asia and the Pacific was impacted by various natural hazards and climate-induced extreme events, the fastest growing climate-related hazards were driven by extreme heat.

The report showed how the disaster picture in the region was traditionally dominated by tropical cyclones and droughts. But today, rising temperature was exacerbating climate hazards and extreme events.

The year 2024 underscored how rapidly extreme heat was escalating across the region. It was the hottest year ever recorded globally, and much of Asia and the Pacific endured sustained and punishing heat episodes.

The most severe was the Bangladesh heatwave of April-May 2024, which affected an estimated 33 million people, making it the single disaster that impacted the greatest number of people in the region that year.

In India, an extended heatwave became the second deadliest event, claiming around 700 lives.

Overall, in Asia and the Pacific, between 2020 and 2024, the annual average reported disasters per year slightly exceeded the average of the previous decade. But the report said the real number is expected to be higher, given the typical delays and gaps in reporting.

According to EM-DAT, in 2024 alone, over 180 natural hazards and climate-induced extreme events were recorded.

Heat: a serious risk to health and livelihoods

The report found that South and Southwest Asia faced the highest exposure, with more than 40 per cent of the population expected to experience heat index levels above 35°C and even 41°C in both the medium and long-term scenarios, a sign of chronic and worsening risk.

The data considers two climate scenarios: where there is little progress in combating climate change and another in which climate change accelerates, driven by heavy use of fossil fuels. For each scenario, the report also considered short-term and long-term impacts.