Hindu Kush Himalaya countries need $12 trillion in climate finance, with India’s share at $2.69 trillion: ICIMOD

There’s a massive gap between climate ambitions and available funding, as countries in the Hindu Kush Himalaya region need more than $12 trillion in climate finance to meet their adaptation and mitigation goals, according to a new report by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).

The Climate Finance Synthesis Report estimates the total climate finance requirement of the eight Hindu Kush Himalaya, or HKH, countries at $12.07 trillion, equivalent to $768.68 billion a year.

China and India account for the largest share of this demand, with estimated climate finance needs of $8.46 trillion and $2.69 trillion respectively, the report said. Together, the two countries represent more than 92 per cent of the region’s total climate finance requirement.

For India alone, annual climate finance needs are estimated at $101.92 billion. The country’s per capita annual climate finance requirement stands at $69.6, equivalent to around 3 per cent of per capita gross domestic product (GDP), according to the report.