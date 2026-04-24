Hindu Kush Himalaya sees record 27% drop in snow persistence, fourth straight year of decline, ICIMOD warns

The Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region has recorded its lowest snow persistence in recent years, with levels 27 per cent below the long-term average for the winter season from November 2025 to March 2026, according to a new report by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development.

Snow persistence is defined by ICIMOD as “the fraction of time snow remains on the ground after snowfall”. This marks the fourth consecutive year of below-average snow persistence in the region, surpassing the previous record deficit of 23.6 per cent in 2025.

“This indicates a persistent decline in seasonal snow reserves at a regional scale and calls for early, coordinated water management and drought preparedness measures, particularly in the snow-dominated western basins such as Amu Darya, Helmand, Indus and Tarim,” ICIMOD said.

The Kathmandu-based research organisation analysed 12 major river basins originating in the HKH region and found that only two, the Ganga and Irrawaddy basins, recorded above-average snow persistence, at 16.3 per cent and over 21 per cent, respectively.

The sharpest declines were recorded in the Mekong basin (59.5 per cent), followed by the Tibetan Plateau (47.4 per cent) and the Salween basin (41.8 per cent).