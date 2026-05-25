How changing weather is forcing Himachal’s tourism workers to migrate

The snow that once crowned the heights of the Himalayas, famously known as “white gold”, is slowly fading into memory. With it, the lives of those who built their livelihoods around winter tourism are changing too.

Shankar Rajput, who has been capturing tourists’ memories through his camera on Shimla’s Ridge ground for the past 48 years, said neither the mountains nor the weather are what they once were. “The snowfall, snow-capped peaks and meadows that once defined Shimla’s identity have disappeared,” he said.

In winters gone by, a thick white blanket of snow would cover Shimla itself. Now, tourists must travel nearly three hours from Shimla to the hills of Narkanda just to catch a glimpse of snow. The shrinking of these snow points has had a direct impact on the tourism economy, which is considered the backbone of Himachal Pradesh.

In Himachal, the weather has begun to decide whether tourism will thrive or falter, whether hotels will be full or empty, and whether people working in the sector will be able to remain at home or be forced to travel thousands of kilometres away in search of work.

But climate change is altering these winters. Snowfall is decreasing, cold-weather patterns are breaking down, the timing and volume of rainfall are shifting, and the winter season on which hundreds of thousands of people depend is becoming shorter, weaker and less certain.

There was a time when snow-filled winters and the lush hills that followed the monsoon were Himachal’s biggest tourism attractions. In December and January, visitors would flock to Shimla, Manali, Kufri, Narkanda and Dharamshala. Hotels would fill up and taxis would clog the narrow roads. For photographers, horse riders, dhaba owners, hotel staff, guides and small business owners, this was the season that helped them earn enough to last until the next one. Winter was the foundation of the local economy.