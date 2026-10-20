How penguin droppings may accelerate snowmelt in Antarctica

Penguin droppings fertilise snow

Penguins feed on fish and other small marine animals. Nutrients from this food pass through their bodies and are deposited on land and snow in their droppings. By doing so, penguins inadvertently fertilise the algae that grow on the snow.

Snow algae do not always appear the same colour. When conditions are favourable and nutrients are plentiful, green pigments such as chlorophyll remain active. The algae use photosynthesis to produce food and grow rapidly.

When nutrients become scarce or conditions deteriorate, the algae may produce red pigments as a form of protection. These pigments help shield their cells from intense sunlight.