IHLEG unveils $1.3 trillion annual climate finance roadmap, says current flows ‘woefully inadequate’

The global climate finance system is “not fit for purpose”, an expert group has concluded, unveiling a plan to mobilise $1.3 trillion annually for developing countries and allocate $50 billion to just transitions. The roadmap has been released during the ongoing 30th Conference of Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The Independent High-Level Expert Group on Climate Finance (IHLEG) has unveiled a roadmap to mobilise $1.3 trillion a year in external finance by 2035 to help developing countries tackle the climate crisis. The group called for a transformation of the global financial system, warning that the current annual flow of $190 billion is “woefully inadequate” to meet the needs of the Global South.

The new roadmap, Delivering an Integrated Climate Finance Agenda , sets out what it describes as a comprehensive and achievable pathway to mobilise US$1.3 trillion a year in external finance for developing countries, excluding China, by 2035. It sets out a total annual investment need of $3.2 trillion for developing countries, excluding China, to pursue low-carbon, climate-resilient development. This includes $2.05 trillion for clean energy, $400 billion for adaptation, $350 billion each for loss and damage and natural capital, and $50 billion for ensuring a just and equitable transition.

The report was prepared at the request of the COP29 and COP30 presidencies and provides the analytical basis for the Baku to Belém process. According to the IHLEG, there is a feasible route to securing $1.3 trillion annually from external public and private sources to accelerate climate action and economic development in developing countries other than China.

“The world must move from billions to trillions if it wants to keep 1.5 degrees Celsius (°C) alive,” Vera Songwe, IHLEG co-chair, said in a statement. “We need an integrated approach — one that links debt reform, domestic fiscal action, private capital, and international solidarity into a single, coherent system.”

A three-pillar strategy for transformation

The IHLEG outlines three mutually reinforcing pillars: invest and transform, build domestic foundations, and scale up external finance. These pillars, it says, should guide governments, multilateral banks, and private investors in reshaping the architecture of climate finance.