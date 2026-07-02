In India’s sports cluster of Meerut, the Centre must provide support to make a ‘Just Transition’ possible

Abdullahpur village in western Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut is famous for manufacturing sports equipment. In every household here, work is carried out to produce sports goods such as badminton rackets (stringing), shuttlecocks, footballs, and cricket balls. At the doorway of one such house in the village’s narrow lanes, a few duck and goose feathers are scattered. Inside, some artisans are engrossed in their work amidst loud music playing on mobile phones.

The innermost room of this three-room house is filled with stench. Here, an artisan sits amidst a heap of feathers, sorting through them. The usable feathers are set aside in a separate pile.

In the other room, two workers are trimming the feathers to a uniform size using a small machine. These are pure white feathers; they were bleached with chemicals and then dried in machines.

In the third room, five artisans are fitting these feathers one by one into the holes of a shuttlecock’s cork.

Forty-year-old Mohammad Sonu has been doing this work for the past 20-25 years. “It involves washing, drying, and cutting the feathers—the whole process. I get Rs 21 for making a dozen shuttlecocks. By producing at least 20 dozen shuttlecocks daily, I manage to earn around Rs 400.”

A well-known sports company engaged in wholesale trade gets badminton rackets and shuttlecocks manufactured on a job-work basis by artisans like Sonu in Abdullahpur. Shuttlecocks from this brand are sold on an online platform at a price of approximately Rs 28 each. Sonu earns about Rs 1.75 for making a single piece—a price roughly 16 times higher than his wages.

Drenched in sweat in the May heat, Sonu says, “There has been no change in our line of work overtime. The cost of living has soared, yet our wages have remained stagnant.” Since his wife’s passing, he has been raising one of his daughters on his own.

At least 2,000 shuttlecocks are produced daily at this home-based unit, which are then supplied to dealers.

Meerut’s sports industry rests on a network of artisans, hundreds of small and large manufacturing units, and exporters. Dinesh Arya, Assistant Commissioner at the District Industries and Enterprise Promotion Centre in Meerut, cites examples of some major sports brands in the district: “They share information regarding specifications—such as design and weight—with small units.” They prepare them based on this. After a quality check, the brand’s logo is affixed to them.

He says, “This industry, operating as a cluster, is highly chaotic and unorganised. The sports manufacturing units function using traditional, ancestral methods—much like their ancestors did. There is a lack of knowledge regarding utilisation of modern technology.”