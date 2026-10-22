Indonesia wildfires choke Southeast Asia as toxic haze sparks protests

Singapore’s iconic skyline is disappearing behind a thick blanket of haze. Air pollution has reached such alarming levels that the city topped Swiss air quality technology company IQAir’s live ranking of the world’s most polluted major cities. Across the border in Malaysia, schools have been forced to close as toxic haze spreads. But what is driving this worsening pollution crisis?

The answer lies in Indonesia, where forest and peatland fires are raging amid unusually dry conditions. As the haze spreads, protests have erupted across the country, with demonstrators demanding that the government declare the fires a national disaster and take stronger action to contain them.

The haze has spread across Southeast Asia, including Malaysia and the Philippines, threatening public health and disrupting daily life.

The crisis has also claimed lives. Five people reportedly died while battling a wildfire in Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park on Indonesia’s Java island, while two others suffered severe burns. Strong winds and dry vegetation helped the flames spread rapidly.

The health toll is rising. Indonesian Health Ministry data cited by Reuters recorded more than 283,000 cases of respiratory illness across seven provinces by 13 October.

And the fires continue to spread. According to independent monitoring platform Nusantara Atlas, nearly 1.9 million hectares of land had burned by the end of September. These are independent estimates that have not been confirmed by the Indonesian government.