Investors recognise climate change as financial risk, but action gaps remain: Report

As the 30th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) nears, analysis of 220 major investors has shown growing climate awareness and board oversight — but warns of uneven ambition, limited transition plans and regional disparities.

Climate change and environmental risks have moved from moral to material concerns for global investors, according to a new report that assesses how the world’s largest asset owners and fund managers are responding to the climate crisis.

The Global State of Investor Climate Action 2025, released on November 6, 2025 by the founding partners of the Investor Agenda, found that investors now widely view climate risk as a financial risk — with three-quarters incorporating it into governance, risk management and investment strategies.