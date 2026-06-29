Climate Change

Is Bundelkhand again heading towards drought?

After experiencing a deluge last year, the region is in for water scarcity in the year of Super El Nino
Is Bundelkhand again heading towards drought?
Bundelkhand, notoriously prone to drought, is once again drying off.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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These images show buffaloes cooling off in one of the last remaining pools on the Yamuna riverbed near Mahoba in the Bundelkhand region of north-central India.

Is Bundelkhand again heading towards drought?
Last year, it has witnessed a deluge. This year, the water is vanishing again.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Bundelkhand is notoriously drought prone.

Just last year, after nearly two decades of chronic water scarcity, it witnessed an extraordinary spell of monsoon rainfall that left fields flooded and crops ruined.

Now, the water is again vanishing.

Is Bundelkhand again heading towards drought?
These images of buffaloes cooling off in the last remaining pools on the Yamuna riverbed is a reminder of the region’s recurring battle with drought.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The images are thus a stark reminder of Bundelkhand’s recurring battle with drought and disappearing rivers.

Drought
Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
water scarcity
Bundelkhand
Mahoba
deluge
Super El Nino
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