Is Bundelkhand again heading towards drought?

These images show buffaloes cooling off in one of the last remaining pools on the Yamuna riverbed near Mahoba in the Bundelkhand region of north-central India.
Bundelkhand is notoriously drought prone.
Just last year, after nearly two decades of chronic water scarcity, it witnessed an extraordinary spell of monsoon rainfall that left fields flooded and crops ruined.
Now, the water is again vanishing.
The images are thus a stark reminder of Bundelkhand’s recurring battle with drought and disappearing rivers.