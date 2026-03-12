Israel-Gaza war has generated 33 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent: Study

The Israel-Gaza war has generated around 33 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e), according to a new study carried out by researchers from Lancaster University and led by Queen Mary University of London.

The 33 million tonnes of carbon dioxide is equivalent to the total emissions of Jordan in 2024, the annual emissions of 7.6 million petrol cars and the total carbon uptake by 33.1 million acres of forests in a year, according to a statement by the University of Lancaster.

In addition to the cost to human life, emissions from active military operations alone exceeded 1.3 million tonnes of CO₂e, including emissions associated with artillery, rockets and other military equipment, the researchers found.

The analysis also considered emissions linked to the construction of defensive infrastructure and the substantial carbon footprint associated with rebuilding damaged roads, buildings and other essential infrastructure following the conflict.