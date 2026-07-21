Jammu and Kashmir flood toll rises to 27 after landslide kills seven of a family in Poonch

The death toll from days of heavy rain across Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 27 after a landslide killed seven members of a family, including two children, in Poonch district, officials said.

The landslide hit a mud house in the upper reaches of Loran Dumilan village on July 20, 2026, trapping those inside. Police and civil administration teams, along with local volunteers, were dispatched to the site soon after the alert came in, and search and rescue efforts continued through the day.

Officials said all seven bodies were later recovered. The dead were identified as Zahida Begum, 38; her children Manan Rafiq, six, and Aleesa, four; her brother-in-law Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, 27; her sisters-in-law Shamim Akhter, 33, and Shabnam Bano, 31; and a nephew, Mohd Irfan, 17. All were residents of Arigam village in Mandi tehsil.

Poonch District Development Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma confirmed the deaths and said the bodies would be sent for medico-legal formalities.

The latest deaths come after two days of extremely heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides across the Jammu region, with Rajouri and Poonch among the worst-affected districts.

Homes swept away

Among the earlier deaths, six members of one family were killed in Rajouri after their home on the banks of the Suran river was hit by flooding. The river, which rises in the Pir Panjal mountains and flows through Surankote before joining the Poonch river, rose rapidly after heavy rain.

Rajouri MLA Iftikhar Choudhary said three people had died in Rajouri district and 15 in Poonch, putting the toll in the two districts at 18 before the latest landslide. He said several homes had been destroyed and that food supplies were being sent to affected areas. Rescue operations were continuing, while power had been restored in some places, although many areas remained without electricity.

Two further deaths were reported in Doda district on July 20, 2026. Officials said a boulder rolled down a hillside near Raggi Nallah on the Jammu-Kishtwar national highway and hit a passenger bus, killing Manish Kumar and injuring seven others. In a separate incident in Kashtigarh, a woman named Shiv Devi was killed after a stone fell on her house.