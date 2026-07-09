June 2026 second-warmest June on record globally: Copernicus

June 2026 was the second-warmest June on record globally and the warmest on record for Western Europe, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

Global sea surface temperatures (SSTs) outside the polar regions (60°S–60°N) were also the highest on record for June, according to C3S. Western Europe also experienced its most intense heatwave for the month of June in 2026.

The global average surface air temperature for June 2026 was 16.54°C, which was 0.56°C above the 1991–2020 average and 1.39°C above the pre-industrial average for 1850–1900. SSTs for June in the extra-polar ocean regions stood at 20.86°C, only 0.01°C higher than June 2024, which held the previous record for the warmest June SSTs.

“The June heatwave broke monthly and all-time temperature records across several European countries and contributed to severe health impacts, including heat-related deaths,” C3S said in a press release. “The succession of heatwaves illustrates the growing challenge posed by increasingly frequent and intense heat extremes across Europe and the globe,” it added.