Kochi exhibition turns spotlight on rising sea levels and climate crisis

Kochi’s coastal suburbs and villages have for years been facing slow but persistent flooding, with seawater seeping into homes, courtyards and farmland, sometimes up to 15 kilometres inland. The phenomenon, once rare, has become routine, with the tide rising even on clear days in areas such as Puthenvelikkara, Chellanam, Kumbalanghi and Paravur.

Scientists say the flooding reflects a broader global trend: Oceans absorb more than 90 per cent of the excess heat from greenhouse gas emissions, leading to glacier melt and thermal expansion. Sea levels are now rising by nearly 5 millimetres a year . India, Bangladesh and China are among the most vulnerable nations .

In Kerala, high-tide flooding has affected parts of Ernakulam district since 2012. Studies by the Kochi-based firm Equinoct estimate that more than 20,000 households across 25 local bodies are now affected from November to June, long before the monsoon begins. Despite the scale of the problem, there is no comprehensive system to record these losses or coordinate relief.

What began as seasonal flooding has become a chronic environmental crisis, disrupting lives and livelihoods across the region.