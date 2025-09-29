Despair after deluge: India’s ‘breadbasket’ on its knees after 2025 flood, third in seven years                

This is the second of a 6-part series. Read the first and third parts

Punjab, which is also called ‘India’s breadbasket’, has been brought to its knees by three floods in the past seven years. The floods of 2025 have been especially damaging.

In just 10-15 days, 2,520 villages in the state of 30 million people were submerged. Nearly 400,000 people directly connected to agriculture were affected. Around 10,000 houses were damaged, and 25,000 people had to leave their homes and fields. Fifty-eight lives were lost, 38 people were injured, and five remain missing.

The most alarming fact is that water spread over nearly 700,000 hectares, completely destroying the almost ready-to-harvest crops on 202,094.701 hectares of cultivable land. Approximately 1,000 large livestock and 35,000 poultry were lost to the swirling waters. Now, as the waters recede, the fields around the submerged areas have turned into mounds of silt and sand.

In Gurdaspur, Tej Pratap Singh, an organic farmer from Shikar village, summarised the state-of-affairs in one line: “What could be a bigger example of the consequences of both climate change and governmental mismanagement?” He added, “It should also be understood that the brunt of this will hit farmers and labourers the most.”