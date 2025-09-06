Leh records highest rainfall in 52 years, August 2025 sees unprecedented 80.2 mm

Leh in Ladakh has recorded its highest monthly rainfall in the past 52 years, with the Meteorological Centre Leh reporting 80.2 mm of rain in August 2025. The figure far surpasses previous records since 1973, marking an exceptional spike in precipitation for the cold desert region known for its arid climate.

Sonam Lotus, director, Meteorological Centre Leh, UT Ladakh said, “According to the data available with MET Centre Leh, 80.2 mm rainfall recorded in the month of August 2025. When we talk about the highest rainfall in 24 hours, it was recorded in 1933. The recent August rainfall (80.2 mm) was continuous and incessant, whereas in 1933, 51.3 mm was recorded in just 24 hours. In August this year, the highest rainfall received in a single day was 37 mm in Leh, while Kargil recorded 33 mm in 24 hours. The record for the highest 24-hour rainfall in Ladakh still dates back nearly a century.”

He further said, “The timing and duration of rainfall matter a lot and this recent spell in August was not ideal for Ladakh as farmers were in the middle of harvesting their crops. Such rainfall has both positive and negative impacts. On the positive side, it helps recharge groundwater. But on the negative side, it has caused mud houses to collapse, uprooted trees and caused other adverse effects, especially from an economic point of view.”

According to the Met Centre Leh data, the earlier highest records stood at 46.4 mm in 1995 and 45.2 mm in 2006. More recent peaks included 28.6 mm in 2017 and 26.6 mm in 2015. However, this year’s rainfall has nearly doubled the previous high, setting an unprecedented benchmark.

The unusual downpour has led to flash floods across Ladakh, soil erosion and damage to infrastructure, as the region’s fragile ecology and traditional housing structures are highly vulnerable to heavy rains.

Sonam Lotus also highlights the role of better communication systems in minimising risks. “Today, communication has become stronger, which helps us warn and prepare people in advance,” he adds. He points out that the region is currently in the peak of the monsoon season. Sonam Lotus explained that July and August are the wettest months for Ladakh. “I have been saying many times that when monsoon currents are strong, monsoon clouds and rains do reach Ladakh and affect the region,” he shared.

On the recent spell, Lotus noted that moderate to heavy rain is being reported across Leh district, with flash floods occurring in some areas. “For rain to happen, there has to be sufficient moisture. Right now, the moisture is coming from the Bay of Bengal and there is also a supplement from western disturbances. These bring westerly-driven moisture from the Arabian Sea, the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea and even the Red Sea. What you see today is the combined effect of the monsoon and western disturbances,” he explained.

He further highlighted that July and August are not only monsoon months but also the hottest period of the year for both Kashmir and Ladakh. “During favourable conditions, Ladakh does witness rain. But during intense spells, it often leads to landslides or flash floods, especially because the soil is loose, topography fragile and ecology highly vulnerable,” Lotus said.