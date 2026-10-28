Let’s not bury our heads in sand

There are two undeniable facts we must confront. One, the world is not on track to contain the rise in temperatures because it has never seriously addressed the challenge of climate inequality. Wealthy countries have a disproportionate responsibility to cut emissions, not simply because they have greater resources to do so, but because they have amassed wealth by externalising and never paying for the cost of pollution. Think about it like the cost of clean-up that needs to be paid when industries pollute so that they can produce. That is what happened in the old world as these pollutants, namely carbon dioxide and methane and other gases, were released into the common atmospheric space. The problem was compounded by the fact that these gases have a long residence life; some emitted say 150 years ago, would exist still. Now, think of the atmosphere as a cup, which keeps filling and the dangers cascade.