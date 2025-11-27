Listening, learning, co-creating: New lens on community participation in climate action

During a community visit to informal settlements in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur a few months ago, a woman pointed out that “it gets as hot as 120 degrees”, when describing the heat stress she experiences in her tin-roof house. At first, we tried to rationalise her comment before realising she was describing the severity of her daily reality.

For years, development conversations have emphasised working with communities. Yet, when it comes to climate change, are we truly listening to them?

India faces the highest population exposure to extreme heat globally. The importance of community engagement is now widely recognised, but it is time to rethink how we engage with them — as partners shaping resilient futures.

The world today faces what the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) calls a Triple Planetary Crisis — climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. These challenges manifest differently for India's diverse landscapes, lifestyles and economies.