Loss and Damage Fund sets aside $21.6 million for Nepal floods, a fraction of recovery needs

The Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) has provisionally set aside $21.6 million for Nepal following the devastating August 2026 floods, marking its first response to a specific disaster. But the amount covers less than a per cent of the country's estimated recovery needs.

The FRLD adopted a pilot approach allowing Nepal to submit a funding request under the fund's Barbados Implementation Modalities (BIM), according to a statement issued by the fund . The BIM represents the initial operational phase of the FRLD. Its first call for proposals was announced during the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, in November 2025. Nepal submitted its funding proposal on August 31, 2026.

The Bhote Koshi flash floods followed a cascade of events triggered by the collapse of rock and ice from a glacier on Langtang Lirung mountain near the Nepal-China border. The disaster has been attributed to warming temperatures and changes in the mountain’s geology.

The resulting torrents destroyed several hydropower dams in the Trishuli river system and swept away villages, leaving at least 1,451 people dead and 5,745 missing, according to the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development.

The Nepalese government estimated the total loss and damage from the floods at approximately $2.7 billion. A joint post-disaster needs assessment by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority and the National Planning Commission put the cost of recovery at $4.77 billion, according to Nepal News .