Climate change likely intensified Nepal’s cascading flood disaster: WWA

Warming of the atmosphere caused by greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels, and the consequent changes in climate and geology, played a role in the occurrence and intensity of Nepal’s cascading flood disaster on August 26, 2026, according to an attribution analysis by World Weather Attribution (WWA).

WWA is an international group of scientists that analyses and quantifies the role of warming and climate change in the frequency, intensity and duration of extreme events and related disasters.

The researchers said the Nepal disaster was “beyond the design and predictive limits of existing risk reduction measures”, and that no existing early warning system could have provided enough lead time or prevented the scale of impacts seen in the worst-affected areas. They said this highlighted the limits of adaptation in a rapidly warming mountain region.

The disaster began when a mass of rock and ice collapsed from a glacier on Langtang Lirung mountain, near the Nepal-China border, triggering a chain of events that released a catastrophic flood into the Lhende river on the morning of August 26.

The flood carried huge volumes of water, ice and debris into downstream rivers, travelling at speeds of up to 188 kilometres per hour and washing away villages and hydropower projects in its path.

As of September 12, 1,386 people had died, 5,130 remained missing and 13,728 had been rescued.