May 2026 to remain cool for many parts of India due to rainfall: IMD

This comes after March and April were also not as warm as expected, mainly because of the activity of western disturbances and other weather systems that caused rainfall.

Temperatures in many parts of southern India and some parts of Northeast and northwest India could be above normal. The nighttime temperatures during May could be higher than normal for many parts of the country. Some regions such as the foothills of the Himalayas, eastern coastal states, Gujarat and Maharashtra could also suffer from above normal number of heat wave days, according to IMD.