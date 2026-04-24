El Nino likely as early as in May-July: WMO

'El Niño' in Spanish translates to 'Christ child' or 'the boy' and refers to the timing of historically early observations of the event by Peruvian fisherfolk in the Equatorial Pacific Ocean in the 17th century. The sea along the Peruvian coast would become much hotter than normal around Christmas time every few years. The warmer surface waters reduced fish coming to the surface leading to bad harvests in the season for the fisherfolk.

It was later found that the warm waters during this phase extended to much of the eastern and central Equatorial Pacific Ocean and influenced the atmosphere over the sea surface. This led to its modern definition.

There is also a colder phase of the phenomenon known as the La Niña or 'the girl' with mostly contrasting impacts to the El Nino. The periodicity of these events was found to be between two and seven years.

Many climate scientists have characterised the upcoming El Niño event as a super El Niño but “WMO does not use the term “super El Niño” because it is not part of standardised operational classifications”, according to the press release. Even then the United Nations’ weather and climate organisation indicated that the El Niño event could be strong but also cautioned about the forecast.

“Models indicate that this may be a strong event – but the so-called spring predictability barrier is a challenge for the certainty of forecasts at this time of year. Forecast confidence generally improves after April,” said Wilfran Moufouma Okia, chief of climate prediction at WMO.