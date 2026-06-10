May 2026 was second warmest May on record, Copernicus says

May 2026 was the second warmest May on record, with early and intense heatwaves in many parts of Europe and record-breaking temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean hinting at the coming El Niño event, according to the latest update from the Copernicus Climate Change Service, (C3S), of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

The global average surface air temperature for May 2026 was 15.81 degrees Celsius (°C), which was 0.55°C above the 1991-2020 average and 1.42°C above the pre-industrial average for 1850-1900. The anomalies were second only to May 2024.

Sea surface temperatures, or SSTs, between the latitudes 60S and 60N were also the second highest on record, according to C3S, behind May 2024.

With the El Niño phenomenon developing in the Equatorial Pacific Ocean, SSTs were at “exceptionally high levels” across large parts of the region. There is an 80 per cent chance of El Niño developing in the region between June and August, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).