Methane makeover: How India’s dairy sector can clean up its climate act

India’s livestock sector is at a turning point. With one of the world’s largest populations of cattle and buffalo, the country is also a significant contributor to methane emissions, one of the most potent greenhouse gases (GHG). Methane traps heat in the atmosphere at nearly 28 times the rate of carbon dioxide, making it a pressing concern for climate change. At the same time, livestock remain the backbone of rural economies, providing livelihoods, nutrition and food security to millions of households.

This dual reality presents both a challenge and an opportunity. With the right mix of policy reforms, scientific breakthroughs, farmer training and community-led action, India could reduce emissions from its livestock while boosting milk yields and securing incomes for smallholders.

Where India’s livestock emissions come from

India accounts for roughly 14 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions from livestock. The bulk of this, over 90 per cent, comes from what scientists call “enteric fermentation”: Methane produced when animals digest feed in their rumen.

Bovines dominate these emissions. Indigenous cattle make up around 36 per cent (about 142 million animals) of India’s herd, buffalo about 43 per cent (about 110 million) and crossbred or exotic cattle about 15 per cent (around 51 million). Goats and sheep contribute the rest (8 per cent or 213 million). Manure contributes only a small share, but is still an important source for rural households who rely on livestock for survival.

Exotic and crossbred cattle in India emit about 43 kilogrammes of methane per animal each year, compared with 28 kg for indigenous cattle, mainly due to their larger size and higher feed intake. Buffaloes, though fewer in number than cattle, produce the most methane per animal and per kilogram of milk, while poorly performing indigenous cows emit up to 44 g of methane per kilogram of milk.

According to the 2019 livestock census, the total cattle population declined from 204.6 million in 1992 to 192.5 million in 2019 (a 25 per cent fall in indigenous cattle), whereas the buffalo population rose by 30.5 per cent from 84.2 million to 109.9 million. This reflects a shift towards buffalo rearing for better productivity and resilience, with buffaloes now providing over half of the nation’s milk despite being fewer than cattle.

Green fodder presents a solution

One of the most effective ways to cut methane is also the most straightforward, feeding animals more digestible fodder. Green fodder shortens the time feed spends in the rumen, reducing the methane produced during digestion. Studies suggest that making green fodder available all year could lower methane emissions by as much as 15 per cent.

But India faces a chronic deficit. By the government’s own admission, the shortage of green fodder is between 11 and 32 per cent depending on the season . Farmers are often forced to feed cattle on straw and crop residues, which are far less efficient and lead to higher emissions per unit of milk.

Ramping up green fodder production is essential for both environmental and economic resilience in India's livestock sector. However, impetus should be exploring options which are indigenous and sustainable.

Feeding livestock balanced diets that meet their energy, protein and mineral needs can make a real difference in cutting methane emissions from dairy farming. Field studies by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) show that simply balancing rations can reduce methane released per kilogram of milk by 10-13.5 per cent. Other measures—such as providing urea-molasses-mineral blocks, oilseeds, nitrates, or protein-rich greens like lucerne—can bring this down by as much as 16 per cent.

Plant bioactives, including condensed tannins, saponins and essential oils found in products like Harit Dhara, an Indian plant-based supplement, have also helped lower emissions by 17-20 per cent. Even small tweaks work: raising the fat content of an animal’s diet by just 1 per cent can cut methane by up to 5.6 per cent. Seaweed-based feed additives have shown even greater potential, reducing emissions by around 10 per cent in trials, but are yet to be widely used on farms.