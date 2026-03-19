Methane’s heavy hitters: Turkmenistan tops list of worst-emitting oil and gas sites

The scale of these emissions has significant implications for global warming. The report noted that a source emitting around 5 tonnes of methane per hour has a warming impact comparable to one million large sport utility vehicles or a 500-megawatt coal-fired power plant.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas. Although it remains in the atmosphere for a shorter period — about 12 years — than carbon dioxide, it traps far more heat in the near term, making it a key driver of short-term climate change, contributing 28 times more to global warming than carbon dioxide for every tonne.

It is the primary component of natural gas and a byproduct of fossil fuel exploration, is 86 times more efficient at trapping heat over a 20-year-period than carbon dioxide. Methane accounts for roughly 30 per cent of the rise in global temperatures since the Industrial Revolution, International Energy Agency (IEA). Atmospheric levels are increasing faster than those of other greenhouse gases, with concentrations now about two-and-a-half times higher than in the preindustrial era.

Experts say cutting methane emissions is one of the fastest ways to slow global warming. It is technically feasible to curb more than 70 per cent of emissions from oil and gas operations, as per IEA estimates from a 2023 report .