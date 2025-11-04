New climate pledges fail to ‘move the needle’ on warming, world still on track for 2.5°C: UNEP

The report found that new pledges have “barely moved the needle” towards achieving the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting warming to well below 2°C, while pursuing efforts to cap it at 1.5°C.

Of the roughly 0.3°C reduction in warming projections compared with last year’s report, one-third stems from methodological updates. The report further warns that the upcoming withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement in January 2026 will offset about 0.1°C of the improvement.

“Nations have had three attempts to deliver promises made under the Paris Agreement, and each time they have landed off target,” said Inger Andersen, executive director of UNEP. She added, “While national climate plans have delivered some progress, it is nowhere near fast enough, which is why we still need unprecedented emissions cuts in an increasingly tight window, with an increasingly challenging geopolitical backdrop.”

Rising emissions and poor participation in the pledge process compound the lack of ambition. Global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions rose by 2.3 per cent in 2024, reaching 57.7 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent — more than four times the annual average growth rate of the 2010s.