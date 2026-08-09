New study paints worrying climate picture of Maharashtra; rising temperatures can now trigger and amplify droughts even during the monsoon

Compound Drought and Heatwave (CDHW) events—where bone-dry conditions and scorching temperatures collide—have intensified dramatically over the last three decades, transforming Maharashtra’s climate landscape, according to a new study.

The research, published in the International Journal of Climatology, warns that these “double-hit” extremes are no longer just summer threats; they have fundamentally shifted their behaviour, increasingly invading the traditional monsoon season.

Researchers assessed district-scale CDHW events across Maharashtra during 1960-2025, using gridded temperature and rainfall datasets to capture fine-scale spatial variability. They found that 1990 was a critical turning point as the state has recorded pronounced intensification in both the frequency and severity of these compound events since then.

“During the pre-1990 period, pre-monsoon frequencies were generally lower and spatially confined, with most western and coastal districts like Thane, Nashik, Raigad recording fewer than 15 events, while relatively higher occurrences were limited to eastern districts such as Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Bhandara,” the study said.