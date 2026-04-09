Pre-monsoon season emerging as new high-risk period for crops, analysis shows

Similarly, in just the first week of April, more than 426,000 hectares of cropped area were affected, according to estimates available until April 7, 2026.

Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh alone accounted for over 80 per cent of this damage. On April 5, around 30 millimetres of rainfall along with hailstorms caused extensive losses to standing wheat crops across approximately 343,069 hectares in the district, according to preliminary data from the Agriculture Department cited in media reports .

Extreme weather hits at harvest time

The timing of these events is critical. March and April mark the harvest period for rabi crops such as wheat, mustard and pulses.

Extreme weather is now clustering within short periods and striking just before harvest, leaving farmers with little chance to recover losses. Unlike earlier in the season, crops damaged at this stage cannot be replanted, resulting in a complete loss of income.

Even brief spells of rain or hail can destroy standing crops ready for harvest. In many cases, moisture at this stage also reduces grain quality, affecting market prices.

Crop-wise data shows that the impact is particularly severe on rabi crops ready for harvest. Across states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, wheat, mustard, gram and pulses have been widely affected.

Wheat, the main rabi crop, has been among the hardest hit. It had already faced stress due to a warmer winter, especially in February, a crucial period for grain development.

Alongside cereals, crops such as potato, onion and garlic in states including Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have also suffered damage, adding to the economic burden on farmers.

Expanding geography of crop damage

The geography of crop loss is also changing. Earlier, such damage during this period was largely confined to north-western states such as Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh. In 2026, however, the impact has spread much wider. Maharashtra has emerged as a major hotspot, with more than 120,000 hectares affected in March alone.

Losses have been recorded across all regions — central India, the east and north-east, the north-west and the southern peninsula.