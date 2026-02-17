Rising urban heat could cut India’s GDP by 2.5%, Banks and industry warn ahead of Mumbai Climate Week 2026

Warning that extreme temperatures were fast emerging as one of the most significant threats to India’s economy, Vijay Kalantari, Chairman, World Trade Center- Mumbai said, “The GDP of India will go down by 2.5 per cent if rising heat is not curtailed. Urban city planning needs to be looked at from a different perspective. We should know how many buildings and multistories are needed. We have utilised everything in the city.”

He was speaking as part of a roundtable, Urban Heat in India: Economic and Public Health Impacts, co-hosted by World Trade Centre and Climate Trends on February 16, 2026, that brought together representatives from sectors like energy; micro, small and medium enterprises; finance; textile; fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG); and insurance.

Industry leaders highlighted the impact on supply chains and labour-intensive sectors. Manish Daga, founder chief executive and President of the Cotton Farmer Producer Organisation Association, said the textile sector has one of the longest and most heat-exposed supply chains in India.

“High labour density raises fire and safety risks, and extreme heat directly affects worker safety on the shop floor. Women workers are disproportionately impacted, with consequences that can carry over to the next generation. This is why stronger compliance and workplace standards are not optional anymore,” he said.