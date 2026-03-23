Satellite data shows Turkmenistan topping Methane emissions despite joining ‘Global Methane Pledge’

The invisible gas: Methane, is cooking our planet way faster than even carbon dioxide.

New satellite data called out Turkmenistan as world’s biggest climate "super-emitter," and it is topping the charts with 15 of the top 25 methane leak sites on the planet.

We’re talking about massive plumes leaking up to 10.5 tonnes of methane every single hour. Methane accounts for roughly 30 per cent of the rise in global temperatures since the Industrial Revolution, the International Energy Agency (IEA) claimed.



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