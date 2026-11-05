Scaling up climate and health measures could prevent 1.56 million deaths annually: WHO

Scaling up six climate and health interventions worldwide could prevent an estimated 1.56 million deaths annually, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and generate trillions of dollars in economic benefits, according to a new World Health Organization (WHO) report.

The report, Global benefits and costs of prioritized actions on climate change and health, estimated that implementing the measures globally could prevent 16.67 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions each year.

It also projected annual economic welfare benefits of about $3.92 trillion and fiscal benefits of $5.44 trillion, largely driven by policies to price fossil fuels more efficiently.

The analysis examined six interventions: heat-health warning systems, climate-resilient drinking water, basic sanitation, hand hygiene, cleaner household energy and fiscal policies to improve fossil fuel pricing.

Together, these measures could deliver three benefits: improved public health, lower emissions and stronger economies.

"The climate crisis is a health crisis, but much of the harm it causes can be prevented with tools we already have," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He said scaling up proven interventions could save lives, particularly in countries facing the greatest health risks, and urged governments to place health at the centre of climate negotiations.