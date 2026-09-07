Sea-level rise is a threat to fundamental human rights, says UN report

Sea-level rise poses a serious threat not only to economies and physical infrastructure but also to cultural heritage, human rights and the identity of communities, according to a new United Nations report.

The United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Report, Challenges related to sea-level rise and ways and approaches to address it, was presented on August 31 by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed during the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Palau.

The report notes that rising ocean levels, driven primarily by warming waters and melting glaciers and ice sheets, are already affecting communities worldwide. In 2024, the annual increase in global sea level reached 5.9 millimetres, the highest level ever recorded.

Today, around 770 million people or approximately 10 per cent of the world’s population, live in coastal areas less than five metres above the high-tide line and are already exposed to significant risks.

According to the report, sea level rise is already damaging urban infrastructure, water systems, transport networks, energy grids, buildings and groundwater resources, threatening human rights, development and financial stability.

It noted that the impacts vary across regions.

In high-income cities such as Miami and New York in the United States and Guangzhou in China, for example, the primary impact is the staggering financial exposure of coastal infrastructure, with assets at risk estimated between $2 trillion and $3.5 trillion.

In the low-lying deltas of South Asia, however, the crisis is increasingly defined by human displacement, with more than 14 million people in Kolkata, Mumbai and Dhaka at immediate risk of losing their homes to permanent inundation.