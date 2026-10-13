September 2026 second hottest on record

September 2026 was the second hottest September month on record, with global monthly average temperatures breaching 1.5°C for two consecutive months, according to the latest update from Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

The average sea surface temperature (SST) for oceans outside the polar regions was also the highest on record, as El Nino conditions in the Equatorial Pacific Ocean keep intensifying as one of the strongest El Nino events , according to C3S.

Global average temperature for September 2026 was 16.27°C, which was 0.82°C above the average during 1991-2020 and 1.63°C above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) levels. The month was 0.11°C cooler than September 2023, making it the second-warmest on record.