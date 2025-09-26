Seven of nine planetary boundaries breached as oceans cross dangerous threshold for first time

Ocean acidification has crossed the safe operating space for the first time, the PHC report has found. The other six breached boundaries are climate change, biosphere integrity, land system change, freshwater change, modification of biogeochemical flows and introduction of novel entities. Only atmospheric aerosol loading and stratospheric ozone depletion remain stable.

“This year’s report brings sobering news: For the first time, we have crossed the Planetary Boundary for Ocean Acidification. This paints a grave picture — not just for marine ecosystems, but for the entire Earth system that depends on a healthy ocean,” Sylvia A Earle, oceanographer, Planetary Guardian, National Geographic Explorer, founder of Mission Blue and Ocean Elder wrote in the report.

The ocean, which covers 70 per cent of the planet, helps stabilise the climate, builds resilience and acts as a life-support system.

The driver of ocean acidification is fossil fuel combustion. As oceans absorb increasing amounts of carbon dioxide (CO₂) from the atmosphere, their chemistry is changing. Surface ocean acidity has increased by around 30-40 per cent since the industrial era.

The PHC’s assessment is based on the global mean surface aragonite saturation state (Ω), which now stands at 2.84, below the boundary of 2.86, confirming that the threshold has been breached. Aragonite saturation state measures the concentration of aragonite, a form of skeletal carbonate material typically present in organisms in seawater, which is influenced by the pH of the surrounding environment.

Rising acidity threatens marine organisms such as corals, molluscs and key plankton species that build calcium carbonate shells or skeletons, putting marine food webs and ecosystem functions and structure at risk, the report warned.