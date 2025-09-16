World Ozone Day: Earth’s protective layer on track to return to 1980s levels by mid-century, says WMO

The Earth’s protective ozone layer is healing, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The ozone hole in 2024 was smaller than in recent years and is now on track to return to 1980 levels by the middle of this century.

The WMO’s Ozone Bulletin , released on World Ozone Day on September 16, highlighted that the long-term positive trend is the result of coordinated international action through the Vienna Convention and the Montreal Protocol, which phased out the vast majority of ozone-depleting substances. The convention recognised stratospheric ozone depletion as a global problem and provided the framework for mobilising international cooperation in ozone research, systematic observations and scientific assessments.

“The Vienna Convention and its Montreal Protocol became a landmark of multilateral success. Today, the ozone layer is healing. This achievement reminds us that when nations heed the warnings of science, progress is possible,” United Nations secretary general António Guterres said in a statement .

According to the bulletin, the ozone hole over Antarctica in 2024 was smaller than the large holes recorded between 2020 and 2023 . The maximum ozone mass deficit was 46.1 million tonnes on September 29, 2024, below the 1990-2020 average. Its onset was relatively slow, and depletion was delayed through September, followed by a rapid recovery. This later onset has been identified as “a robust indication of initial recovery of the Antarctic ozone hole,” the WMO said.