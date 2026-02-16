Summer from February? First 15 days see temperatures soaring across India

It has been only 15 days into February, but it feels like summer is already here. Temperatures in several cities across India have remained above normal during this period, which is traditionally regarded as a winter month in the country.

An analysis done by Down To Earth of temperature data from 36 cities (capital cities and major urban centres) across 28 states and eight Union territories (UT) revealed that maximum daytime temperatures have exceeded normal levels in the first 15 days in 27 of these 36 cities.

Notably, night temperatures, or minimum temperatures, have also been elevated, with 20 states reporting above-normal night-time temperatures for at least 10 out of the first 15 days.