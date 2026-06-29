Summer’s new normal is a hazard that’s testing Europe’s climate resilience

It is only June, and Europe is already baking through its second extreme heatwave in two months. in parts of the continent. are now in place for several countries, with six at the most severe red level.
France placed , and trying to escape the heat.
In Spain, , the highest ever recorded for the month.
The UK . Cities are closing schools, power grids are buckling, and hospitals are reporting a surge in heat-related emergencies.
None of this should have been a surprise. , and scientists have been warning for decades that would make extreme heat more frequent and more severe. expect the next five years to shatter even more records, making this the “new normal”.
The summers European residents grew up with no longer exist, and extreme heat is no longer an anomaly, but the new baseline. This means the question now is no longer whether extreme heat will return, but whether European cities can survive it.
Extreme heat kills more Europeans than any other climate hazard.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), across the continent.
Despite the numbers, , such as storms, , or . Most governments are still improvising, and there is no coordinated response to extreme heat, as it is still treated as a weather inconvenience rather than a life-threatening hazard.
However, this framing is starting to shift. At , the United Nations office for Disaster Risk Reduction (NDRR) launched a new . It formally recognised extreme heat as one of the most deadly and least managed climate threats. Although this framework is a step forward, decades of , short-term crisis thinking, and in public services have left Europe dangerously exposed.
As a result, every summer that passes without meaningful progress is another summer that will cost lives.
A recent report by the UK’s Climate Change Committee argued that the , warning that temperatures exceeding 40°C are becoming increasingly common. The same could be said of virtually every European country. Cities were designed for a different era with concrete roads, pavements, and buildings that absorb and trap heat rather than deflect it, turning urban areas into furnaces that run warmer than their surroundings.
Some cities are already responding. For instance, , and Marseille is depaving historic plazas and .
Other countries are also taking action by replacing standard pavement with cool surfaces and reflective road paint, , and redesigning public spaces with passive cooling in mind. However, none of it touches the underlying problem. Europe is still largely powered by fossil fuels, and its food systems, housing and transport networks all carry a heavy carbon cost.
The EU’s greenhouse gas footprint amounts to , well above the global average of roughly 5 tonnes.
Progress is being made, but not fast enough. than flying on many routes, , and cooling centres, shaded public corridors, and proactive outreach to living alone remain the exception rather than the rule.
exist in some cities, but , and fewer still have the budgets to match their ambitions.
Individual action matters, but it cannot substitute for the systemic changes that only governments and institutions can deliver. Eating less meat or flying less unless emissions are cut at the source.
Adaptation and mitigation need to happen together, and neither can wait.
, which is expected to introduce legally binding rules and monitoring tools to coordinate action across member states. It is a step in the right direction. But as this week’s heatwave has made clear, the gap between what is being planned and what is already happening on the ground is widening fast.
The question is not just how to respond to the next heatwave, but how to govern, finance, and rebuild for a continent that is already living in a different future.
, Postdoctoral researcher,
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