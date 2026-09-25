The global electrification agenda: Low-hanging fruit, with high-hanging costs that must be addressed

The 31st Conference of the Parties (COP 31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is set to be held in Antalya, Turkiye, from November 9 to 20, 2026. The Turkish presidency has made global electrification one of its three headline goals, alongside waste reduction and climate-resilient buildings.

It has proposed a collective target to increase the share of final energy demand met by electricity to 35 per cent by 2035. Today, that share is around 23 per cent. Reaching 35 per cent would require the share to rise by about 1.2 percentage points a year, roughly four times the pace achieved since 2010.

A COP31 “35-by-35” Global Electrification Pledge was announced this month. In parallel, a special report released this week by the International Energy Agency (IEA), prepared for the COP31 presidency, found that the goal is within economic reach as technology becomes more affordable. At 2026 costs and prices, the report said it is already cost-effective to raise electricity’s share of global energy use to about 33 per cent.

However, the ability to deliver electrification is uneven across countries. Many developing countries, where electricity demand is expected to grow fastest, have weaker grids, financially constrained utilities, limited access to affordable capital and less capacity to invest in new technologies and equipment.

The case for electrification

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) identifies widespread electrification, including energy end uses, as one of the defining features of net-zero energy systems.

To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (°C), the temperature goal set under the Paris Agreement, the IPCC says modelled pathways would see electricity supplying 48-58 per cent of final energy consumption by 2050.

Electrification can also be a critical strategy for cutting end-use emissions. The IEA estimates that these emissions could fall by 40 per cent by 2035 under a High Electrification Scenario, in which the COP31 goal of 35 per cent electrification is met.

Around 730 million people still lack access to electricity, limiting their ability to meet basic energy needs and constraining economic development. The IEA has described the world as entering an “age of electricity”, with electricity demand growing much faster than overall energy demand. Expanding access to reliable and affordable electricity is therefore essential for both global electrification and development.

Different sectors, different priorities

Buildings are currently the most electrified sector, with electricity meeting nearly 40 per cent of their energy needs. Industry follows at a little under 30 per cent. Transport lags far behind at about 2 per cent, as electric vehicles remain a limited share of the global vehicle fleet and aviation and shipping remain difficult to electrify. (See graph below)

Consistent with the International Renewable Energy Agency’s (IRENA) 1.5°C scenario , the IEA estimates that electrification will need to reach 55 per cent of total final energy consumption in buildings by 2035, about 39 per cent in industry and 13 per cent in transport. IRENA projects these shares will increase further by 2050, reaching 75 per cent in buildings, 40 per cent in industry and 45 per cent in transport.

Transport would see the steepest relative rise. The IEA argues that half of oil-based transport could be electrified today on the basis of cost competitiveness. In buildings, most of the gains would come from space and water heating. In industry, the largest gains are expected from electrifying low- and medium-temperature heat in sectors such as textiles, food processing, pulp and paper, and some chemicals.