“Hunase tumba bandre, neeru kadime”

(If the tamarind fruits abundantly, water will be scarce)

In Karnataka, an abundant tamarind harvest naturally accompanies a sharp decline in water availability. Such localised insights reflect deep-rooted awareness of the hardy tree’s biological survival mechanism.

“Limdo ghano phale to dukaal pade”

(When neem fruits heavily, drought may follow)

In Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, indigenous weather forecasters have long regarded unusually heavy fruiting of neem (Azadirachta indica) as a sign of an approaching drought. Ecologically, neem’s flowering is closely linked to the preceding dry season and occurs earlier in the warmer semi-arid landscapes of western India (February and March) than in the cooler plains of northern India, where winter delays flowering until April or even May. It is plausible that exceptionally heavy fruiting records the cumulative moisture stress experienced before flowering rather than predicting future rainfall directly. Although this link has not yet been experimentally demonstrated for neem, it offers a hypothesis for why such observations came about in Saurashtra.