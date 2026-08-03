The hidden ecolexicon

Long before satellites, meteorological models or groundwater monitoring networks, farmers, pastoralists, forest dwellers and indigenous communities learned to observe subtle changes in plants, animals, soils and seasonal cycles and interpreted in their own tongue. These observations evolved into a rich body of traditional ecological knowledge, shared through proverbs and sayings, through which communities attempt to anticipate droughts, floods, pest outbreaks and other environmental disruptions.
“Jamun phale aghaay, paani rahe ghataay”
(When jamun yields abundantly, water levels will decline)
In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, jamun (Syzygium cumini) trees serve as an ecological indicator of local water conditions. The tree has a deep tap root system that directly accesses groundwater reserves. Research shows that it is a typical response of a water-stressed tree to pour its energy into fruiting instead of growth. Heavy jamun fruiting, therefore, indicates that the region has just experienced intensely dry and rainless weather, bringing water stress.
“Aam ke phool ghane, garmi pade tani seene”
(Dense mango flowering often heralds a severe summer)
In the Bundelkhand region, dry conditions and moisture stress are believed to cause robust flowering of mango (Mangifera indica) blossoms. This observation has been proven through research, with a February 2000 paper published in the journal Acta Horticulturae showing how soil water stress in Australia led to earlier and more intense flowering of mango trees.
“Aalai illaa oorukku iluppaip poo charkkarai”
(In a town devoid of sugar, mahua flower serves as sugar)
In Tamil Nadu, the illuppai flower, also known as mahua (Madhuca longifolia), is used as a vital safety net. When primary sugar sources or sweeteners are unavailable, the high natural sugar content of the flower comes to the rescue. The mahua tree is coveted by forest communities across states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Maharashtra. A January 2026 paper published in the journal Global Environment states how in the Chota Nagpur region of eastern India, mahua appeared to be the only edible resource for Adivasi communities during periods of famine in the 19th century. Robust flowering of the trees served as both an indicator of distressed periods and as a source for food security. A saying, “when mahua flowers profusely, the earth still remembers its thirst”, is a signal to harvest and store excess mahua produce in preparation for uncertain times.
“Palas phula, garmi a’i”
(When palash sets the forest aflame, fierce heat follows)
Across central and east India, the spectacular flowering of palash (Butea monosperma) trees has long been associated with the arrival of the hottest and driest period of the year. The folk rendering does not predict drought so much as it marks an approaching phase of environmental stress.
“Polash phutle phagun ashe, porei jyoishther roddur hashe”
(When the palash blooms, spring arrives; and right after, the sun of summer laughs)
Bengali folk memory says that the brilliant orange flowers ring in the spring month of Phagun, and serve as a warning about the cruel summer sun of Jyoishtha.
“Palasha bana jalile, nai nala sukhile”
(When the palash forest blooms, rivers and rivulets dry up)
Rural wisdom in Odisha also perceives palash flowering as a warning of drying local rivers and rivulets.
“Chinta ekkuva kaaste, vesavi kathinam”
(If the tamarind fruits heavily, the summer will be severe)
Among Telugu-speaking communities, farmers have long observed that unusually heavy fruiting of tamarind (Tamarindus indica) can precede a difficult summer.
“Hunase tumba bandre, neeru kadime”
(If the tamarind fruits abundantly, water will be scarce)
In Karnataka, an abundant tamarind harvest naturally accompanies a sharp decline in water availability. Such localised insights reflect deep-rooted awareness of the hardy tree’s biological survival mechanism.
“Limdo ghano phale to dukaal pade”
(When neem fruits heavily, drought may follow)
In Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, indigenous weather forecasters have long regarded unusually heavy fruiting of neem (Azadirachta indica) as a sign of an approaching drought. Ecologically, neem’s flowering is closely linked to the preceding dry season and occurs earlier in the warmer semi-arid landscapes of western India (February and March) than in the cooler plains of northern India, where winter delays flowering until April or even May. It is plausible that exceptionally heavy fruiting records the cumulative moisture stress experienced before flowering rather than predicting future rainfall directly. Although this link has not yet been experimentally demonstrated for neem, it offers a hypothesis for why such observations came about in Saurashtra.
“Vans vadhare phale, undar vadhe”
(When bamboo thrives unusually, rats increase)
For many years, this saying in Gujarat about vans or bamboo (Bambusa vulgaris) was dismissed as folklore. But research from other parts of the country, published in the Indian Journal of Agricultural Sciences, confirms that massive, synchronous flowering of bamboo induces an exponential, nutrient-driven population boom in rodents, leading to severe crop destruction.
“Mau a lo parin tam a thleng hnai tlat”
(When the bamboo flowers, famine, death and destruction will soon follow)
For centuries, communities in Mizoram feared an event known as Mautam (from the Mizo words mau or bamboo and tam or devastating period of famine). The term describes the mass flowering of bamboo that occurs roughly every half-century. Traditional knowledge held that bamboo flowering would be followed by food shortages.
(Kushagra Rajendra is head, environmental and sustainability domain, Amity University Haryana. Devina Krishna teaches linguistics at Patna Women’s College, Bihar)
This article is part of the cover story "Ancient signals", originally published in the August 1-15, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth