Tree deaths rising across Australian forests as climate stress intensifies, study finds

Tree mortality is accelerating across Australia’s forests as a result of chronic stress caused by a warming climate, according to a new scientific study.

The research, published in the journal Nature Plants , analysed records spanning 83 years from more than 2,700 forest plots across four major forest biomes: Tropical savanna, tropical rainforest, warm temperate forest and cool temperate forest.

The study found that tree deaths have increased steadily over recent decades across all forest types, regardless of location or vegetation structure.

Researchers reported that mortality rates rose most sharply in hot, dry regions and in dense forests where trees compete more intensely for water and light. “This temporal trend persisted after accounting for stand structure and was exacerbated in forests with low moisture index or a high competition index,” the authors wrote in the paper.

Species with traits associated with rapid growth, including low wood density, high specific leaf area and shorter maximum height, showed higher average mortality. However, the rate at which mortality increased was broadly similar across different functional groups, suggesting a widespread climatic driver rather than species-specific causes.