Tropical forests enter critical phase as two-thirds of key biodiversity areas see temperature rise

KBAs are sites contributing significantly to the global persistence of biodiversity in terrestrial, freshwater and marine ecosystems. The post-2020 global biodiversity framework, also known as the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, was adopted in December 2022 with the goal of halting and reversing biodiversity loss by 2030, with a target of conserving at least 30 per cent of land globally. KBAs are specifically identified as a core priority for this effort.